U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Nebraska State Director Kate Bolz today announced the availability of grants to help people repair their homes that were damaged by severe storms and fire in 2022.
The homes must be located in presidentially declared disaster areas. People living in 23 counties in Nebraska are eligible for the funding.
“Nebraskan residents and communities impacted by disasters have demonstrated great resiliancy and strength. Supporting one another in difficult times is an important part of the spirit and character of rural America,” Bolz said. “The Biden-Harris Administration and USDA stand ready to help people across rural Nebraska access the resources they need to rebuild their homes, their communities and their lives.”
Funds will be available until expended. They may be used to:
- pay for home repair expenses that were a result of a Presidentally declared disasters in calendar year 2022.
- prepare a site for a manufactured home.
- relocate a manufactured home.
Residents in the following counties may be eligible for the funding:
Antelope, Boone, Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Custer, Dixon, Frontier, Furnas, Garfield, Greeley, Holt, Knox, Logan, Pierce, Polk, Red Willow, Sherman, Thurston, Valley, Wayne, Wheeler, and York Counties.
