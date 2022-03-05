Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Thunder possible. Low around 15F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Thunder possible. Low around 15F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.