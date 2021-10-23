The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will survey producers in 38 states, including Nebraska, as part of its 2021 Row Crops County Agricultural Production Survey. The survey will collect information on total acres planted and harvested and total yield and production of row crops to support estimates down to the county level. Producers can complete their survey securely online at agcounts.usda.gov.
“The data provided by producers will help federal and state programs support the farmer,” Nicholas Streff, director of the NASS Northern Plains Regional Field Office, said. “We hope every producer who receives this survey will take the time to respond. Producers benefit when there are data available to help determine accurate loan rates, disaster payments, crop insurance price elections, and more. Without data, agencies such as USDA’s Risk Management Agency or Farm Service Agency may not have enough information on which to base their programs.”
If producers don’t respond online, in a few weeks a NASS representative will contact selected Nebraska growers to arrange telephone interviews to complete the survey.
The information you provide will be used for statistical purposes only. In accordance with federal law, your responses will be kept confidential and will not be disclosed in identifiable form.
The survey results will be published in NASS’s Quick Stats database (quickstats.nass.usda.gov). For more information on NASS surveys and reports and for the release dates by commodity, visit nass.usda.gov/Publications/Calendar/reports_by_date.php or contact the NASS Northern Plains Regional Field Office at (800) 582-6443.
NASS is the federal statistical agency responsible for producing official data about U.S. agriculture and is committed to providing timely, accurate and useful statistics in service to U.S. agriculture
USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.