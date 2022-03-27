This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the March 24, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Lately there has been a lot of discussion about cultures of negativity. I’m getting quite tired of it and everyone else should be tired of it, too. Rumors, innuendo, gossip, all those secretive and behind-the-back conversations that can be so maliciously enjoyed and yet so hurtful and damaging don’t do anyone any good.
Social media has made bullying among young people easier. People can hide behind a phone, tablet or computer and are distant from the very real hurt their comments can make. So we counsel young people to be aware with what they post, to be nice, to be honest and considerate.
There are a lot of adults who need to take that advice.
In more than one conversation I’ve been part of about Broken Bow Public Schools, social media (Facebook, especially) has been cited as a factor in the “negative culture” talk. In full disclosure, I’ve not seen the posts but have talked to parents who have. How discouraging it all sounds.
So at the risk of sounding like a grumpy old aunt and echoing what we all should have taken to heart as children, here are a few suggestions to ponder.
If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all. I’ll add to that, if you can’t say anything honest, don’t say anything at all. Not only would it clear up a lot of problems, things might get a lot quieter and we could enjoy some peace and calm.
If you’re not part of the solution, you may be part of the problem. It’s easy to complain but it takes a little gumption to get out and help change things for the better. Get involved in a good way. As Mahatma Gandi is credited with saying, “Be the change you want to see in the world.”
Lastly, do unto others as you’d have them do unto you. Put yourself in the other person’s place. Ask yourself how you’d feel if the situation were reversed? Would you like someone to post a rumor about you? Are you truly helping or are you just adding to the problem?
Each of us has to take responsibility in our jobs, our families and our community.
Yea, I might sound kind of preachy this week, but every week I put my name out there and take accountability for what I write. I have no problem asking others to do the same. Read the guidelines for how to submit a Letter to the Editor and send one to me. But remember, you have to sign your name and address.
Words, spoken, written or posted have consequences. Be accountable with them. Let’s use them to do good.
