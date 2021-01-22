Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD) acknowledges that there are many people interested in the COVID-19 vaccine within the district. The Health Department has been taking names of those interested via an online survey.
At this time, LBPHD’s list of those wanting the vaccine far exceeds the amount of vaccine that is being allocated from the Department of Health and Human Services to our 9-counties. Because of that, it is anticipated that it will take several weeks to ensure all those who have signed up will receive the vaccine.
LBPHD is grateful so many are interested in the COVID vaccine, however due to the large response, LBPHD has stopped taking names on their own survey in anticipation of a statewide system being released the week of Jan. 25.
Those who have not signed up, but are interested in the COVID-19 vaccine, should watch for an announcement in the coming days on how to sign up using the new statewide system.
To help with distribution of the COVID vaccine, LBPHD has identified partners around the district who will be able to help with vaccinations. These partners will be specifically helping focus on vaccinating those who are 65 years old and older.
These partners who will have vaccine to schedule their own clinics include
- Howard County Medical Center (St. Paul)
- Good Life Pharmacy (Ord and Loup City)
- Anderson’s Pharmacy (Ord)
- Loup City Rx Shoppe (Loup City)
- Callaway District Hospital and Medical Clinics (Callaway)
- Spalding Pharmacy (Spalding).
If one of these providers is a better fit to receive your vaccine, please let LBPHD know via email (healthdept@lbphd.org) or by phone to remove your name from our list.
Due to the logistics of the vaccine storage and administration requirements, LBPHD along with the other partners in the district will not be able to vaccinate those who walk-in and want the COVID vaccination. The vaccine comes in a 10-dose vial and all doses must be scheduled for administration so that the vaccine is used within 6 hours of opening the vial.
We urge the patrons of the district to be patient and understand that everyone will be working as quickly as they can to get the vaccine administered after it is received! With the allocations being received as of Jan. 22, it is anticipated that Phase 1B could take approximately 3 months or more to complete.
For more information on COVID-19 or the COVID vaccine, please call Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services hotline at 833- 998-2275.
Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.