According to Broken Bow Police Captain Dan Hanson, the Broken Bow Police Department was called to the City Square in Broken Bow around 12:40 a.m. today (Thursday, July 1, 2021) for suspicious activity.
Upon arrival the officers on duty discovered Isaac Jackson, 26, of Merna, spray painting graffiti on the sidewalks and street at the square.
Jackson was arrested and is expected to be charged with Criminal Mischief, Possession of Marijuana and Unauthorized APP of Graffiti – 1st Offense.
The Broken Bow City Street and Parks Departments are clearing the graffiti and hope to have it accomplished quickly.
