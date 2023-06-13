Sheriff's Office logo letterhead Sheriff Dan Osmond press release

BROKEN BOW, June 13, 2023 - On Monday, June 12, 2023, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one vehicle fatality accident on the Victoria Springs Road, 1.5 miles north of Merna, Neb.  The accident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m.  A 2017 Ford Excursion left the roadway, impacted an embankment and caught on fire. The driver of vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle. Identification of the deceased is pending forensic exams. The accident was investigated by the Custer County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol. Anselmo Merna Fire and Rescue, Broken Bow Fire Department and Trumbull Towing also assisted with the accident. 

