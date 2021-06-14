The Broken Bow Police Department is investigating the theft of two vehicles from within the city limits of Broken Bow. The thefts occurred between 12:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
The first vehicle is a White 2006 Ford F350 pickup. There is an LSU sticker on the back and there are Sinister Diesel Stickers on both sides near the F350 Emblems. Military Veteran’s Plate 2 C R.
The second vehicle is a Silver 2020 Ford F150 pickup with a small flatbed trailer attached with a Polaris Razor on the trailer (we are working on the trailer plate information). Pickup Nebraska Plate 4-2815A.
If you have any information regarding these vehicles please call the Broken Bow Police Department at 308-872-6424.
If you see the vehicles, do not approach, please contact your local law enforcement agency.
UPDATE: As of Monday morning, June 14, Broken Bow Police Chief Steve Scott said there was nothing new to report. BBPD continues to work with investigators on the thefts.
