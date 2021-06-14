Stolen pickups vehicles Broken Bow June 12 2021

Two Ford trucks were stolen in Broken Bow over the weekend, a white 2006 F350 and a silver 2020 F150 with trailer and Polaris Razor. If you see the vehicles, notify Broken Bow Police at 308-872-6424.

 Photos provided by BBPD

The Broken Bow Police Department is investigating the theft of two vehicles from within the city limits of Broken Bow.  The thefts occurred between 12:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

The first vehicle is a White 2006 Ford F350 pickup.  There is an LSU sticker on the back and there are Sinister Diesel Stickers on both sides near the F350 Emblems. Military Veteran’s Plate 2 C R.  

The second vehicle is a Silver 2020 Ford F150 pickup with a small flatbed trailer attached with a Polaris Razor on the trailer (we are working on the trailer plate information).  Pickup Nebraska Plate 4-2815A.

If you have any information regarding these vehicles please call the Broken Bow Police Department at 308-872-6424.  

If you see the vehicles, do not approach, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

UPDATE: As of Monday morning, June 14, Broken Bow Police Chief Steve Scott said there was nothing new to report. BBPD continues to work with investigators on the thefts.

Recommended for you