The Custer Chapter 41 Disabled American Veterans (D.A.V.) and Unit 41 Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary (D.A.V.A.) have created an Exhibit at the Custer County Museum to honor our Veterans.
The Disabled American Veterans recognized in the display each have a picture and a short biography just in time for Veteran’s Day. Take the time to say THANKS for their service and many other service men and women that you see.
This display pays tribute to the guide and major strength for many years, Alice Ostrand, who passed away August of 2020. The exhibit displays only a few of the numerous awards Ostrand earned over the years. Alice was a Charter Member who started the D.A.V.A. for Custer Chapter. She was tireless and persistent in helping Veterans and families gain benefits or get the help they needed.
The Museum also has a good listing of other veterans of Custer County. (including several WW2 scrapbooks as well as a Civil War Vets tribute tree.)
The Custer County Museum is located at 445 South 9th Ave, Broken Bow, Neb. and is pen to the public each weekday afternoon from 1 to 5 p.m.
You can contact the Museum at (308) 872-2203 if you have any questions or want to confirm open hours.
