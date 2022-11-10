Vets

Local veteran Edith Deuel is featured in the Nov. 10, 2022 Custer County Chief. Also check out information from Veterans Service Officer Emory Haynes on Camp Lejeune, PACT, Veteran's Crisis Line and more. Veterans, find out what your VSO can do for you! Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Happy Veterans Day! Thank you, veterans!

Recommended for you