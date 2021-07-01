Two young veterinarians have joined clinics in Broken Bow, Dr. Siera Rush and Dr. McKenzie Beals Weber. Read about the new doctors, why they became veterinarians and how they chose to come to Broken Bow and Custer County. The story is in the July 1, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday.
Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address.
Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.