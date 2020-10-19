Victoria Springs State Recreation Area campground is getting an electrical upgrade beginning at the end of October, causing potential campsite closures through the middle of November.
The update is being made to 21 sites so each will be available for 50-, 30- and 20-amp service. The upgrade is expected be completed by mid-November.
Visit the Custer County park or call 308-749-2235 to check campsite availability. An entry permit is required for each vehicle entering the park and can be purchased at park office or at OutdoorNebraska.org.
