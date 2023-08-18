Aug. 18, 2023 - BROKEN BOW, NEB. -The volleyball team won the Lip Snyc contest at yesterday's Best First Day Ever for Broken Bow Public Schools. Other teams that participated include the Football team, the Cross Country team and the Cheerleading squad. Each group performed before a packed gymnasium where First through 12th graders gathered to watch. Students scanned a code to vote using their cell phones. The contest wrapped up a day of activities which started with a talk by Nebraska native and two-time Olympian medalist Curt Tomasevicz. See more photos and read about the Best First Day Ever in the Aug. 24, 2023 issue of the Chief!
Volleyball team wins Lip Sync contest for Best First Day Ever
- Mona Weatherly, Managing Editor
