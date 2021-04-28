At Tuesday's Broken Bow City Council meeting (04/27/21), City Administrator Dan Knoell spoke about openings on local boards and the need to fill them. Both he and the Mayor said decisions are being delayed due to lack of quorums.
Members are needed for the Board of Adjustment, Park Board and Planning Commission.
Mayor Sonnichsen encouraged Broken Bow residents to apply for board positions, saying, “It’s a way to serve the community and is the public’s chance to make a difference. Several things have been put on hold because of lack of quorum.”
To be eligible to apply for board membership, a person must reside in the the city of Broken Bow.
Applications are available online at the city website, https://cityofbrokenbow.org/. Select "Living" in the top menu, select "Miscellaneous Forms & Applications" then select "Board applications."
For more information, call the City at 872-5831.
The council approved the reappointments of Cecil Burt III, Nicole Bailey and Jim Girardin, Jr. for three-year terms for the Planning Commission.
