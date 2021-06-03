Year to Volunteer Y2V Victoria Springs June 2021 Kelbi Abke

Pictured above are "Year to Volunteer" members who are helping prepare Victoria Springs State Recreational Area for the Nebraska State Park Centennial July 10. Kneeling, from left: Cindy Martin (Fla.), John and Karen Gailey (Utah), John Moran (Conn.) and Missy and Dale Hoch (Mich.). Second row: Phil and Shar Roos (Ariz.), Gill Martin (Fla.), Laurie Davidson (N.C.), Cleo Snuggerud (S.D.), Pat DeSanto (S.D.), Wendy Moran (Conn.), Betsy Gifford (N.Cc) and Kelbi Abke, Victoria Springs Superintendent, Anselmo, Nebr. Third row: Shawna Moore (Colo.), Dean Flanner (S.C.), Scott Reber (Ga.), Gary Snuggerud (S.D.), Jim DeSanto (S.D.) and Byron Gifford (N.C.).

 Courtesy

A group of traveling volunteers is helping prepare Victoria Springs State Recreation Area for Nebraska State Parks' Centennial celebration. A day-long list of activities is scheduled for July 10. 4-H groups and others have also helped. Park Superintendent Kelbi Abke said volunteers and workers are still needed for the summer. Abke can be reached at 308-749-2235 or ngpc.victoria.springs@nebraska.gov.

Read more about the upcoming celebration and Victoria Springs in the June 3, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.

