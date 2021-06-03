A group of traveling volunteers is helping prepare Victoria Springs State Recreation Area for Nebraska State Parks' Centennial celebration. A day-long list of activities is scheduled for July 10. 4-H groups and others have also helped. Park Superintendent Kelbi Abke said volunteers and workers are still needed for the summer. Abke can be reached at 308-749-2235 or ngpc.victoria.springs@nebraska.gov.
