Volunteers placed U.S. flags at the Broken Bow Township Cemetery Thursday, May 27. Roger Wenquist said more than 690 flags were set out. "We appreciate all who help us do this," he said.
“We put out over 100 flags and we’ve been doing this for six years," Tania Kreitman said of her family. "For Memorial Day it is important to honor the memory of fallen service men and women. This is a free nation because of their service and sacrifice. It’s a humbling experience."
Pictured are several of the volunteers who set out flags.
