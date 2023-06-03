Turtle Blanding's Turtle Valentine Wildlife Refuge

Blanding's Turtle, Sandhills Prairie Refuge Association

 Sandhills Prairie Refuge Association

Sandhills Prairie Refuge Association - VALENTINE, NEB. - June 1, 2023 - The Sandhills Prairie Refuge Association (SPRA) will again be sponsoring repairs to the turtle fences along Highway 83 through Valentine National Wildlife Refuge. The rare Blanding’s Turtle is particularly susceptible to vehicle mortality as it crosses the highway during heightened spring and summer movements.  We plan on doing all the repairs Saturday, June 24, 2023. We would like to have at least 10 people to comfortably get it all done in one day.  Please RSVP sandhillspra@gmail.com for further details, including meeting place (on/near Valentine NWR) and time as the date approaches.

Recommended for you