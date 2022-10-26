Sam BBPD K9 Aftermath voting October 2022

Vote for Sam, the Broken Bow Police Department K9, Broken Bow, Neb. at  www.aftermath.com/k9-grant

 Broken Bow Police Department, Broken Bow, Neb.

The Broken Bow Police Department K9 Unit is asking for your help to earn the 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant!

The Aftermath K9 Grant will award a total of $15,000 in grants to the top eight (8) agencies to create or maintain a K9 unit, purchase safety equipment, or support officer training.  Winners are selected by local communities!

