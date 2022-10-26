The Broken Bow Police Department K9 Unit is asking for your help to earn the 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant!
The Aftermath K9 Grant will award a total of $15,000 in grants to the top eight (8) agencies to create or maintain a K9 unit, purchase safety equipment, or support officer training. Winners are selected by local communities!
When: Voting is open now through Oct. 31
Where: Visit www.aftermath.com/k9-grant to vote for Sam, the Broken Bow Police Department K9, Broken Bow, Nebraska or vote on Facebook(@AftermathCares) or Instagram(@AftermathK9Grant) by following the accounts, then like and comment on daily posts with the agency name, city and state.
Details: You can vote once every 24 hours (once each day for all; website, Facebook & Instagram). Winners will be announced Nov. 3.
