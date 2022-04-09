This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the April 7, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
The Custer County Chief will be doing something different for page 2 starting next week. You will have a chance to read answers to specific questions that have been sent to the nine candidates on the Republican ticket and the two on the Democratic ticket for Governor. Via way of page 2, hopefully we hear back from each one and you will be able to make a better-informed decision on who will get your valuable “X” when you place your vote on May 10.
Why did the Chief do this and why are we giving such valuable page space for this? The primary election in May is very important and the leadership for Nebraska is very important. I am concerned there are so many running, it will split the vote on who really needs to be elected. I heard that possibly a candidate that only receives 20 percent of the vote may be on the Republican ticket in November.
It is up to all who place a vote to understand what each candidate stands for. It is also up to all who vote not to be complacent and decide not to vote on May 10 because you don’t understand what the candidates stand for.
Some candidates are spending a lot of dollars in ads, others we have not heard from. Does a 30 second sound bit really give you all you need to know to vote?
I believe if you, the voter, reads each answer to the questions we have asked the candidates, it will give you a better idea on who to give your ‘X” to on May 10.
Over eight years ago, in the primary, all candidates were here in Broken Bow at the One Box Convention Center for a debate. That was the first time I made my decision to vote when I could actually understand what each candidate was running on.
There have not been many opportunities to do that this year. I only hope that all respond so you can decide. I will tell you if they do not respond, you will know. It will be marked “chose not to answer in the manner requested.”
I have had one candidate get back to me and say the questions are too complex and if I wanted their answers, I could interview them. I replied back saying, “In the matter of fairness, others have not had an issue to answer the questions. I respectably request you answer or the Custer County Chief voters will know you don’t want their vote.”
So you all can have a head start on the six questions that were asked, here they are:
- What is your top priority if elected to the office of Governor?
- What will you do to ensure integrity in all future Nebraska elections?
- What has 2 years of COVID taught us about the future of our healthcare system?
- What will you do to ensure that ALL Nebraska students have an education that provides opportunities for success without bankrupting taxpayers?
- What sets you apart from the other candidates, uniquely qualifies you to be governor or will help you govern if elected?
- What is your vision for Nebraska agriculture? Where do you see potential for global growth for Nebraska ag? Where do you stand on carbon and biofuels?
So, watch next week and the two weeks after that, to see who really got back and what their answers were so you can make an informed “X” in May. Tell your friends and family members to read it, too, so everyone can make their vote count.
