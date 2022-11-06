This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Nov. 3, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Someone recently shared the following thoughts on public education with me. I liked it enough to exercise editor privilege and share it with Chief readers here. It was written by Dr. Caroline Winchester, former Superintendent of Chadron Public Schools.
“Nebraska Public Education is more than you can see from the street or hear on national news or social media. Why? Nebraska is a local control state. What does that mean?
“It means your local school board makes the decisions as to what schools look like and teach. This includes approving curriculum, textbooks and size of classes just to name a few. That puts you, the local voter, in charge through your local school board members who are your friends and neighbors.
“In many states’ public education systems, you hear or read about on the news or social media are state controlled which means the state government or board of education dictates textbooks and curriculum. Nebraska Public Education is a diamond because the public education system is democracy in action. Decisions about what is best for students happens at the local level. While Nebraska ranks 49th in state funding for public education, students and schools operate at a high level of achievement. In 2021 WalletHub ranked Nebraska as the best school system in the nation and the #2 early childhood system. US News and World Reports Nebraska is the 9th Best State for Education.
“Visit or talk to your local teachers, administrators, students and/or school board members to learn more about the numerous successes that occur every day which you can’t see from the street. Our communities need strong schools and Nebraska’s model of local control is successful because of the collaboration between local school board members, dedicated school staff and administration, families, students and community members.”
This brought to mind an action that our local school board took sometime last year. (I apologize however, after several minutes of searching files and with deadline looming, I’m unable to give the actual date!)
The upshot is that the Broken Bow School Board adopted a policy stating unequivocally that control of the curriculum is with the board, in local hands.
In light of everything swirling about what is taught in schools, I hope Broken Bow district patrons know the school board is in charge. Let’s put charges of inappropriate curriculum to rest. The current school board has already seen fit to address it permanently. As you head to the polls to vote - whether it be for local school board, state school board and/or Regents - know for BBPS, that issue has been dealt with and you can consider other issues.
For those not planning to vote early, polls on Tuesday are open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Central. I hope the information the Chief has printed over the past several months, starting way back in April and May with the primary, has been instrumental in helping get you ready to make your decision.
I’ll add one more influence. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Consider the candidate who will work with others, one who is not so firmly entrenched in a one-policy platform or extreme view point. We all have our opinions, however, if we aren’t ready to get along and give a little along the way for the greater good, it’s going to be a long term for both those elected and those of us growing weary of the heated rhetoric.
Years ago, a former boss shared a story of hiring an assistant when working at a university. She said she had two final candidates, both were well qualified. One had the edge on education but lacked what we call “social niceties.” The other was, simply put, nicer, and a team player. In her first hire ever, my boss said she made a mistake and went with the first candidate. It was horrible, she related, with the new hire challenging almost everything and causing resentment in the department. The hire didn’t last long and the second candidate was eventually hired and worked out beautiful. My former boss said she learned the hard way that education and training are important but if you don’t have the right team player, it doesn’t matter.
I’m not asking anyone to sacrifice their beliefs this Nov. 8. Rather I’m encouraging us all to prioritize one belief - that we’re all in this together. It’s only by working together that our leaders - national, state and local - can lead us forward.
