According to National Public Radio (NPR), votes from yesterday’s national election are still being counted in several states.
As of 1:30 p.m. CT today (Nov. 4, 2020), NPR reports former Vice-President Joe Biden with 248 electoral votes and current President Donald Trump with 214.
There are 76 electoral votes not yet called. They are from Alaska (3), Nevada (6), Michigan (16), Pennsylvania (20), North Carolina (15) and Georgia (16).
Nebraska and Maine are the only two states in the Union that allows the splitting of electoral votes. In Nebraska, four of the state’s five votes went to Trump and one went to Biden. In Maine, of four votes, three went to Biden and one to Trump.
