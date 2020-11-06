Votes are still being counted in several key states for the Presidential Election held Tuesday, Nov. 3.
As of shortly before 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, here are the numbers as presented by major news networks:
- ABC News: Former Vice-President Biden 253; Current President Trump 214
- CBS News: Former Vice-President Biden 253; Current President Trump 213
- NBC News: Former Vice-President Biden 253; Current President Trump 214
- FOX News: Former Vice-President Biden 264; Current President Trump 214
- NPR News: Former Vice-President Biden 264; Current President Trump 214
To win the election, 270 electoral votes are needed.
States still in contention differ slightly from one news source to another and include Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.
