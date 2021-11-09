Voting booths opened this morning (Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021) for the special election on the $29.9 million school bond in the Broken Bow School District.
There is one polling place - the Municipal Buildng at 314 South 10th Avenue in Broken Bow. Voting began at 8 a.m. and will end at 8 p.m.
Custer County Clerk Constance Gracey said she expects to have results around 9 p.m.
The printed issue of the Chief will go to press without the results so that the Chief can be in the mail to subscribers and on newstands on Wednesday. There is no mail delivery on Thursday due to Veterans Day. The Chief will have results of the election in the Nov. 18 issue.
We will post results on the website as soon as possible this evening.
