Voting Nov 3 2020 Veterans Memorial Building

 Donnis Hueftle-Bullock

More than 20 people were in line when the polls opened at 8 a.m. this morning (11/3/2020) at the the Veteran's Memorial Building. Chief's General Manager Donnis Hueftle-Bullock reported 22 people in line before the doors were unlocked.

At the Municipal Building, poll worker Peg Walters said the line there began to form around 7:30 a.m. At approximately 8:30 a.m., there were more than 30 people either voting or waiting in line to vote at the Municipal Building in Broken Bow.

Polls are open in Nebraska from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Central, 7 a.m.-7p.m. Mountain.

In an addition to the presidential race, state issues on the ballot are about allowing gambling casinos and restricting interests payday lenders can charge. Many local races are uncontested.

