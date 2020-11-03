More than 20 people were in line when the polls opened at 8 a.m. this morning (11/3/2020) at the the Veteran's Memorial Building. Chief's General Manager Donnis Hueftle-Bullock reported 22 people in line before the doors were unlocked.
At the Municipal Building, poll worker Peg Walters said the line there began to form around 7:30 a.m. At approximately 8:30 a.m., there were more than 30 people either voting or waiting in line to vote at the Municipal Building in Broken Bow.
Polls are open in Nebraska from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Central, 7 a.m.-7p.m. Mountain.
In an addition to the presidential race, state issues on the ballot are about allowing gambling casinos and restricting interests payday lenders can charge. Many local races are uncontested.
