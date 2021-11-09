The polling place for the school bond election is open until 8 p.m. for residents in the Broken Bow School district. At issue is whether or not voters will approve a $29.9 million bond to renovate and build for Broken Bow Public School.
Poll workers report that voting has been steady all day.
Voting is taking place at the Municipal Building in Broken Bow.
Results will be available later this evening and will be posted on the our website when available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.