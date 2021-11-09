Voting School bond Nov 9 2021

A poll worker slides a ballot into the ballot box after a citizen voted in the school bond election today (11/09/21). Poll workers sanitize pens, ballot holders and table space between voters.

The polling place for the school bond election is open until 8 p.m. for residents in the Broken Bow School district. At issue is whether or not voters will approve a $29.9 million bond to renovate and build for Broken Bow Public School.

Poll workers report that voting has been steady all day.

Voting is taking place at the Municipal Building in Broken Bow.

Results will be available later this evening and will be posted on the our website when available.

