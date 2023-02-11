Rocking Chair with Mom

This column by Meghan G'Schwind originally appeared in the Feb. 9, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief

My first few weeks back at the office since having my son, Wade, are bittersweet. I enjoyed being at home getting to know him, but I was looking forward to having a routine and a place to go each day. The bad weather we’ve had this winter made it a little easier to stay inside and snuggle on the couch, but I did get a little stir crazy after a while. We got to help move cows a few times, but it certainly wasn’t the same as before I had him and I missed out on a lot.

Recommended for you