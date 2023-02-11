This column by Meghan G'Schwind originally appeared in the Feb. 9, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief
My first few weeks back at the office since having my son, Wade, are bittersweet. I enjoyed being at home getting to know him, but I was looking forward to having a routine and a place to go each day. The bad weather we’ve had this winter made it a little easier to stay inside and snuggle on the couch, but I did get a little stir crazy after a while. We got to help move cows a few times, but it certainly wasn’t the same as before I had him and I missed out on a lot.
I’ve only been a mom for two months now, but I’ve learned a lot so far. The biggest thing I’ve learned is that you have to have patience. Never again will I be able to throw my boots and hat on and be out the door. Babies require a lot of stuff: diaper bags, car seat, stroller, plus snacks and water for me because I get hungry and thirsty every time he eats. It takes two trips just to get everything to the car! Not to mention the time it takes to get a squirming baby buckled into the car seat, or worse a sleeping baby buckled in without waking him.
It also never fails that Wade has to eat either right before we leave or as soon as we get somewhere. Sometimes both! By the time he eats, burps and gets his diaper changed, an hour has gone by and I’m late. I consider myself a good multi-tasker, but nursing him requires me to sit still and wait for him to eat. It’s hard to be patient when I’m in a hurry, but I’ve learned to enjoy the time I get to sit and just stare at our precious creation.
It drives me crazy when I know someone is waiting on me but I’ve decided that people are just going to have to wait. Taking care of this baby is my main priority and it’s important that I slow down and enjoy the time I have with him. Before I know it, he’ll be running around so fast that I won’t be able to keep up. So in the meantime I’ll take a deep breath and remember to be patient with him and myself. I know it won’t be for long that I’ll have to wait on Wade.
