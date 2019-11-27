Today (Nov. 27, 2019) is one of the few days that the playground in the Square isn't busy with kids. While temps are in the upper 20s today, two more weather systems are in the forecast and will most likely keep children out of the park for a few more days.
According to the National Weather Service Office out of North Platte, light snow and freezing rain are forecast for Thursday, Thanksgiving Day; and there is potential for a major winter storm on Saturday.
Custer County could see an additional one to two inches of snow on Thursday with ice accumulations through Friday morning of 0.10-0.25"
At this time, Saturday's storm looks like it could drop 8-12" of snow on northern Nebraska with less than an inch in Custer County. However, winds will be part of the story. The forecast shows a potential for 50 to 60 mph gusts in central Nebraska on Saturday with wind gusts up to 60 and 70 mph possible in Panhandle.
