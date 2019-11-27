Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

A mixture of winter precipitation types this evening changing to just light freezing rain overnight. Low around 25F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

A mixture of winter precipitation types this evening changing to just light freezing rain overnight. Low around 25F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%.