NWS NORTH PLATTE, NEB. - April 7, 2023 - Red Flag warnings for critical fire conditions have been issued for much of Nebraska, including Custer County. The warnings are in effect from 1-9 p.m. CDT today (Friday, April 7, 2023). Any fire that starts will have high probability for rapid spread and difficulty of control. Conditions are likely to continue into Saturday.

