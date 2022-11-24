These Thanksgiving Day thoughts by Christi Cooley and David White originally appeared in the Nov. 24, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
We are blessed by Christi Cooley, Office Manager
Thanksgiving is one of the most wonderful times of the year because it reminds us to give thanks and to count our blessings. Suddenly, so many things become so little when we realize how blessed and lucky we are.
Anchored in faith by David White, Pressman
The home in which I grew up attended church three times on Sunday and at least every Wednesday night. I went to church so much that I was in church nine months before I was born.
I am thankful for a mother and father who knew the Lord and were determined that their children would also come to know the Lord personally. This strong foundation has anchored my life to the God of my salvation. “Thanks be unto God for his unspeakable gift.” (II Corinthians 9:15)
