This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the July 7, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
It is Tuesday after the Chief staff, like so many businesses, took time off from the office for the 4th. We are currently pushing press deadline to get all the pages done and printed! The office might have been closed on Monday, but community news still happened.
You will notice Mona still attended the fireworks in Broken Bow on the 4th. You will also notice that community celebrations held this past weekend were covered so the staff was not totally off. I also know we missed some other celebrations taking place.
Yes, we are still keeping office hours during the week to get all the responsibilities done, then out in the community over the weekend. It has been a busy past three weeks with one more weekend to go in a row for community celebrations. It is such fun to see how each community pulls together to keep traditions going for their town celebrations.
I know the sports section does not look like one team threw any kind of ball this weekend. If you are missing sports, it is not because we don’t want to cover anything; there are just not enough of us to go around to cover everything.
As you know over the past year, we have relied on community photographers to help the paper cover the accomplishments of the area youth in sports. That is still the same; if you have attended an event, if you have taken a photo, please consider sharing with the paper so we can still highlight the area sports.
Over the weekend, we attended fireworks at my brother’s cabin at Johnson Lake. He had invited a couple that raises registered Red Angus cattle who attend our families bull sale. Every year, my brother has invited them to see the display of fireworks put on in his area of the lake. This year they drove up from Kansas. It turns out, they might have just a few miles less to drive than what we travel living here in Broken Bow!
I found out the wife, who does not come to the bull sales, is their school’s yearbook sponsor. She believes in her students and once she gets back to the school from attending any activity she covers for the yearbook, she shares them with the area papers.
I then told her what we have done over the past year. Do you know she told me the school sometimes has to pay to get the images in the local papers?!? I could not imagine it. I am so excited when anyone shares images with us and the Chief is paying the photographer. If they don’t want the funds personally, we ask for their favorite charity and we make a donation in the photographer’s name.
That made me feel good the Chief believes in the youth; I have no idea why any paper would charge a school to feature their students’ activities.
As we finish the summer and look forward to fall sports, we will continue to rely on the community photographers. I hope when you see them, be sure and thank them for believing in recording the youth to still have them printed in the local paper.
In the mean time, the staff will work during the week. We will be out also, and then, sometimes for our own sanity, we won’t.
Thank you for reading. We are grateful we could celebrate the 4th of July, celebrate our freedoms and especially celebrate freedom of speech.
