This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the April 13, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
This past week, I was in Arnold and Sargent. I truly believe because this papers name is the Custer County Chief, we embrace all communities of the county.
I enjoyed my time at the Sargent pool meeting then time in Arnold getting together with some of the individuals who are making things happen there.
As I sat in the Sargent pool meeting, I realized the same topics were being discussed that had happened at the Callaway pool meeting last summer. One individual said, “If you read the Chief,” referring to some of the same topics being discussed. That made me feel good! Sadly, that might have been the only person in the room who read the story or knew some of the same issues that another community in Custer County faced and took on.
It is said you have to celebrate your successes. We don’t often hear when we do things right; we hear more when we don’t do things right. I am not saying we need praise each week. I do hear, “I don’t take the paper because you don’t have much about (then the town is listed).” We work each week to bring what we can on the pages of the Chief with the time and money we have.
Like Mona said in her column, we are preaching to the choir with you all because you are reading the Chief. If you have a magic idea how we can get more to read the pages of the Chief, I am all ears. If more in other communities read what each are doing, I believe it would help the learning curve for all.
Coming up, we are working hard on the final publication of Progress for the year. This one is called “Community.” It is all about the number of communities that bind us all together. It’s a true undertaking when you write about the history, the celebrations and what each community has going to look forward. Hopefully, it will be a publication that you all will keep to brag about other areas in the County you live in.
For now, if more would read the pages, possibly the Sargent vote could have turned out different for them. Possibly if only just a few others could have read the Callaway story last summer, they could have understood the need for the bond for Sargent and it would have passed. For now, “Thank you” for reading and keeping up on this wonderful area of Nebraska we call home.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.