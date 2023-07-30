This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the July 27, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
I invite all our readers and advertisers to take time to read the article below, “Local news is good for business.” I had heard a few whispers about the Community News & Small Business Support Act, however, this was the first time I read about it in depth. It reminds me that every once in a while a piece of legislation comes around that I feel strongly enough about that I think about contacting my Congressional representatives in Washington.
This is something that I will more than think about. I’ll actually follow through with and contact the offices of Representative Adrian Smith, Senator Deb Fischer and Senator Pete Ricketts.
We at the Chief will be braving the heat, just like the exhibitors, judges and spectators, to be at the Custer County Fair. For those of you headed out, plan accordingly and be prepared. Keep hydrated with water, wear loose fitted, lightweight light-colored clothing and stay in the shade as much as possible. A hat can protect your face from the sun. Keep a watchful eye on the youngsters and the elders, on the animals and on yourself.
According to the National Weather Service, the high in Broken Bow on Monday was 95 at 3:09 p.m. That’s 16 degrees shy of the 1936 record of 111. But, hey, under the unrelenting sun, it was real easy to think it was 111!
We’ve had fun putting together “Getting Ready for the County Fair” for you. We’re about as ready as we can be! Check out the photos of the dog show. This is the first time I’ve been able to see the Agility competition and it was fun. Look for more fair pictures in upcoming issues and Results of the Fair in August.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday.
Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
