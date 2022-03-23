Building relationships and making sure people feel valued and appreciated is part of moving forward at Broken Bow Public Schools. That’s what Superintendent Darren Tobey told the Chief after Monday evening’s school board meeting.
“The school had a lot of momentum and we’ve done a lot of things over the past four years,” he said. “I tried to take that momentum and take us to the next level and did not do a good enough job at creating relationships.”
He said the perception that results are cared about more than people will be addressed going forward. “We need to make sure our people feel valued and appreciated,” he said.
Read more about the the school board meeting, who spoke and what was said as well as the resignations and new hires that were accepted and approved by the board in this week’s issue, March 24, 2022, of the Custer County Chief.
