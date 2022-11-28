Nov. 28, 2022 - Weather advisories have been extend further east and south for the storm system that may bring up to four inches of snow to parts of the western Sandhills. The highest accumulation is forecast in a line between Alliance and Gordon.
The highest chance for precipitation for Custer County is 6 to 9 a.m. Tuesday. Broken Bow may see 2 to 3 inches with slightly higher amounts in northeastern Custer County. The highest accumulation is forecast in a line between Alliance and Gordon.
