Donnis column Aug 24 2023
Marion County Record photo credited to Shutterstock

This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Aug. 24, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.

This week, we could talk about the weather. Why? We know it is hot! I heard someone ask, “Would you rather have 100+ temps or below 0 temps?” I would say, depending on factors, if we are inside and the electricity is working for cooling or heat, it does not matter.

Recommended for you