This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Aug. 24, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
This week, we could talk about the weather. Why? We know it is hot! I heard someone ask, “Would you rather have 100+ temps or below 0 temps?” I would say, depending on factors, if we are inside and the electricity is working for cooling or heat, it does not matter.
If you are outside, that is another story. I always feel, if I have shade and water, I could withstand the heat as long as I do not have to move too much.
When it is below 0, water and a shade tree will not save your life. This topic would take too much to talk about. The athletes, farmers and workers outside this past week must be very careful. I know I am looking for the mid 80’s come the weekend!
There are two other topics to talk about. First, I want to commend the Broken Bow School for all they did to make the first day of school fun for the students. I really want to commend them for bringing in Curt Tomaseviciz to speak. The public was invited, so I had the staff go, since speakers with that kind of message don’t happen everyday in our community. It was disheartening that the sound system in the gym made it hard to hear the speaker. If you really concentrated you could hear and understand. I took some good notes. Mona covered his topics well with her coverage. See page A1.
From where I stood, though, it was distracting the number of times the teachers had to ask students to get off their phones. I was disappointed in that. Some of the students did not know what a gift they were given in having a speaker like that. They would probably be the students that could have benefited the most from his words. Not to mention, the teachers could not listen really well since they had to keep watch over the students.
I hate to bring this up, but when I was in school, you said goodbye to your parents in the morning, and saw them when you returned home that night. If there was an emergency, you could go to the office and make a call. I would like someone to tell me why students should be allowed to have their phones with them during class? That is probably a bigger topic than the weather!
My last topic to mention is the Marion County Record, the newspaper in Kansas that was raided by the police. If you look into it, after five days, the Marion County Attorney said that the warrant was ordered with “insufficient evidence” to establish a connection between the materials seized and the alleged crime.
This was all because someone with a record was applying for a liquor license and did not like the paper looking up her record, which, you know, is public record.
There is also some questioning into the judge who signed off on the warrant as to why it was signed.
Small town news is small town caring about what is happening locally. That is what small-town papers do. Imagine if the Marion County Record would not have cared, the individual (who had a 2008 conviction for drunk driving) would probably have received the license. Would that have been right?
The paper is still owned locally. A co-owner, 98-year-old Joan Meyer, was still living in her own home. There is disturbing video of the police raiding her home. The day after the raid, she died. That, again, is another topic.
Some discount local newspapers today because of all the electronic information available. Guess what? Your local news has the right and responsibility to keep you informed and stands by making sure what is printed is accurate. We don’t have the time to always dig under every stone and many topics probably go unnoticed today because people have stopped caring. Hats off to the Marion County Record for caring.
We appreciate all of you readers who continue to read and trust in what we report.
