The possibility of snow has moved further east for this weekend, according to Bill Taylor with the National Weather Service in North Platte, though the heaviest snowfall will remain in Sheridan County and the Panhandle. "A degree or two can make all the difference," Taylor said.
Elevation will play less of a role than expected yesterday. Oshkosh, for example, may now receive two to three inches of snow rather than the less than one inche forecast yesterday.
Rain will continue to fall in places not receiving snow. "There could be three to four inches of rain with the bullseye around the Custer County area," Taylor said. Eastern Custer County could see around four inches of rain with the western part receiving closer to three.
There will be lesser amounts of rain in the Sandhills, though there may be slightly more snow there than originally forecast. Rain will be moderate to heavy at time with some heavy downpours which could be hard on young livestock. For pastures and fields, however, the rain is much needed. "This is a wide spread beneficial precipitation event," Taylor said, noting that some areas are four to five inches below normal.
Winds will also be a factor with gusts up to 45-50 mph possible. Winds will be out of the east today (Saturday 3/13/21) and the northeast tomorrow. "It's going to be a problem with the snow," especially in Sheridan county, Taylor said.
Winds are expected to decrease Sunday evening into Sunday night.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. CT Sunday (4/14/21) to 7 a.m. CT Monday for Keya Paha and Blaine counties as well as Brown, Hooker, Thomas, Arthur, McPherson, Logan and Keith counties.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from midnight tonight CT to 7 a.m. CT for Grant and Cherry counties in Nebraska.
A Blizzard Warning is in effect from 11 p.m. MT this evening to 6 a.m. MT Monday for the western portion of the panhandle.
