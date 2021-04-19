According to the National Weather Service, bands of snow have dropped south across the Sandhills and new snow showers are developing in southwest Nebraska. Light accumulations are possible through the afternoon.
The Winter Storm Warning for eastern Cherry and Brown Counties are no longer in effect.
Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for parts of the Panhandle and southwest Nebraska.
Light snow has been falling in Broken Bow for much of the late morning into early afternoon with little to no accumulation.
The NWS cautions to expect rapidly dropping visibility and slick conditions in some areas.
