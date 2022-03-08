The National Weather Service has updated Winter Storm Warnings, Watches and Advisories for much of Nebraska.
The following Nebraska counties are now in a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 a.m. CST /5 a.m. MST Wednesday (03/09/22) to noon CST / 11 a.m. MST Thursday (03/10/22): Grant-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes-Frontier including the cities of Hyannis, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, North Platte, Champion, Enders, Imperial, Wauneta, Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis, and Maywood.
- WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts possible over Chase, Hayes, Perkins, Frontier, Keith and southern Lincoln counties.
- IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
- Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information.
Snow is expected to begin late tonight/early Wednesday morning and persist through early Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service says a long duration, steady snowfall event is expected. Hazardous conditions for travel will include slick and snow covered roads and some blowing snow Wednesday afternoon.
Overall, expected snowfall accumulations have decreased somewhat. The heaviest snow in Nebraska will most likely be in southwestern and south central Nebraska and in the southern Panhandle.
Wind chills will be as low as -15 Thursday morning and closer to -5 on Wednesday and Friday. Temperatures rebound for the weekend with a return to the upper 40s and low 50s expected.
