So you want to direct market your meat to consumers? Now what?
Attend a webinar to learn what's next Thursday, July 28 at noon CT
Over the last several years there has been a growing interest in selling livestock products direct to consumers. This webinar will provide a practical “how to” from three unique perspectives: a producer, a processor, and industry expert. Each will go over tips, tools, and strategies to be successful and pitfalls to avoid. Whether you are considering to sell livestock products to consumers or are a seasoned marketer, this webinar is for you.
Registration Link: https://unl.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SswNV5WiSyiulRCVfgYMTQ
