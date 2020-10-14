Nineteen (19) new cases have been reported since the update on Monday. The new cases are in the following counties:
- Custer (9)
- Howard (7)
- Blaine (1)
- Greeley (1)
- Valley (1)
The new cases are due to the following exposure categories:
- Community Spread: Custer (7), Howard (2), Valley (1)
- Contact with a Positive: Howard (5), Custer (1), Blaine (1), Greeley (1)
- Unknown due to inability to contact the positive case: Custer (1)
Twenty-four (24) new recoveries reported from the following counties:
- Custer (13)
- Howard (6)
- Valley (1)
- Sherman (1)
- Greeley (1)
- Loup (1)
- Wheeler (1)
