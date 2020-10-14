LNPHD Wed Oct 14 2020 COVID-19 case count

Nineteen (19) new cases have been reported since the update on Monday. The new cases are in the following counties:

  • Custer (9)
  • Howard (7)
  • Blaine (1)
  • Greeley (1)
  • Valley (1)

The new cases are due to the following exposure categories:

  •  Community Spread: Custer (7), Howard (2), Valley (1) 
  • Contact with a Positive: Howard (5), Custer (1), Blaine (1), Greeley (1)
  •  Unknown due to inability to contact the positive case: Custer (1)

Twenty-four (24) new recoveries reported from the following counties:

  • Custer (13)
  • Howard (6)
  • Valley (1)
  • Sherman (1)
  • Greeley (1)
  • Loup (1)
  • Wheeler (1)

