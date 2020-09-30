On Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 seventeen (17) new cases of COVID-19 have been reported by Loup Basin Public Health District (LBPHD) since Monday's report. The new cases are in the following counties:
- Custer (4)
- Valley (4)
- Sherman (3)
- Howard (3)
- Greeley (2)
- Garfield (1)
The new cases have the following exposure classifications:
- Community spread: Custer (3), Sherman (1), Howard (3), Valley (2), Greeley (1), Garfield (1)
- Travel out of state: Valley (1)
- Contact with a positive: Custer (1), Sherman (2), Valley (1), and Greeley (1)
There are twenty-five (25) new recoveries since the Monday update. The new recoveries are in Howard (8), Valley (7), Greeley (6), Garfield (2), Custer (1), and Blaine (1) counties.
The weekly positivity rate for LBPHD increased to 14 precent this week, up from 12.09 percent last week.
Loup Basin Public Health District encompasses the Nebraska counties of Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler. All counties in the District now have at least one positive case recorded with Blaine having its first case reported Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
