There’s no doubt about it. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 was a day like no other December day has every been in Nebraska.
Here are some notes and observations from managing editor Mona Weatherly as well as information heard via NTV ABC-Kearney and 10/11 News CBS-Lincoln.
At about 3 p.m., Wednesday, Ainsworth was at 57 degrees and Thedford was at 32 degrees. By 3:30 p.m., Ainsworth was at 33.
About 3 p.m., the temperature at Chadron was 25 and the temperature at Falls City was 75.
The line of storms that moved across Nebraska traveled anywhere from 60 or 70 miles per hour, or even faster. At 4 p.m., one portion of the storm was said to be moving at 100 mph in the Nebraska City area as it moved into Iowa.
The line was at Kearney at 1 p.m. or a little after. It hit Lincoln before 3:30 p.m.
At 3:30, a wind gust of 93 mph was recorded at the Lincoln airport.
The line of storms was 200 miles long from north to south.
The weather system that brought the high temps, winds, rain, snow and flash freezing is called a “winter cyclone.”
Power lines were down in some areas. Houses were damaged in Columbus. A pivot was blown over near Alda.
At 4 p.m., wind gusts (not confirmed with the National Weather Service) were:
- Broken Bow 47 mph
- Lexington 48 mph
- Grand Island 57 mph
- Holdrege 56 mph
Personal observations from Weatherly: My husband and I were preparing leave Kearney and head north on Hwy 40 at 1 p.m. I said , “Look at that sky. There is a lot of dust there.” It was cloudy to the west and north. We were outside of Kearney a few miles when the heavy rain started. The winds were very strong by the time we reached Riverdale. Soon it became near impossible to see. I pulled off to a side road - there were way too many vehicles on the road! - then turned around in someone’s driveway. In those few shorts minutes, the rain had pretty much passed. We were listening to a Hastings radio station and heard how the storm line was striding east. We set out for home. It was windy but the the sky partly cleared. The temp was still comfortable when we reached home near Pressey a little after 3 p.m. Soon the temp dropped and winds kept blowing. This morning there was a cover of icy mix on the vehicle windows.”
In Broken Bow today, sidewalk and streets were icy in the morning. Places that didn't get sun or ice-melt during the day remain icy. Be careful driving and walking out there!
