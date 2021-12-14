A strong low pressure system is expected to bring very strong winds to Nebraska on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
The entire state is in a High Wind Warning for tomorrow (12/15/21) 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. CST.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northwest Nebraska from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. CST (12/15/21) for Sheridan and western Cherry Counties.
Wind gusts up to 70 mph will be possible. Sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected.
Snow squall are also possible, which could lead to hazardous travel conditions. The best chance for accumulating snow is in northwest Nebraska. However, snow squalls could affect travel on I-80.
Minimum humidity of near 30 percent is expected and that, along with the winds, will create concerns that any fire started will spread rapidly.
