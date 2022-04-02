April 2-8, 2022 has been declared the “Week of the Young Child” by a proclamation signed by Broken Bow Mayor Rod Sonnichsen on March 31, 2022.
The proclamation was shared with child care providers and advocates at ribbon cuttings and presentations. It reads, in part:
“Whereas by highlighting the need for high-quality early care and education for all children and families, within our community, tee groups are committed to the early care and education system in Broken Bow that will ensure very child, beginning at birth, is healthy and successful; and whereas teachers and others who work with or on behalf of young children birth through age eight, who make a difference in the lives of young children in Broken Bow deserve thanks and recognition and now therefore, I, Rod Sonnichsen, Mayor of Broken Bow, hereby proclaimed that the week of April 2, 2002 through April 8, 2022 be dedicated to the “Week of the Young Child” in Broken Bow, Custer County, Nebraska."
The Week of the Young Child is an annual celebration first held in 1971. It recognizes that early childhood years lay the foundation for children’s success in school and in life. It’s is sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).
