In today’s press conference (Monday, June 1, 2020), Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts addressed the weekend that was filled with damage and violence in Lincoln and Omaha before moving on to address issues about testing and other COVID-19 issues.
Ricketts said the weekend was filled with “chaos and destruction” and was “a terrible one for Nebraska.”
“Peaceful protests have been hijacked by people who want to do harm,” Ricketts said. “The protests are about very real issues. Justice must be served for George Floyd. We hear you.”
George Floyd, an African American, died April 25, 2020 after a Minneapolis policeman pinned him to the ground with a knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.There have been protests and demonstrations across the nation, including Lincoln and Omaha, some of which have turned violent.
Ricketts said the violent nature of what has happened takes aways from the memory of George Floyd. He said his administration will continue to work with communities of color for an equal and just society.
The Governor said Douglas County Attorney Don Klein has decided to not file charges against an Omaha business owner who shot and killed 22-year-old James Scurlock Saturday. “Don Klein is a respected prosecutor. If he does not believe he can build a case, I believe him,” Ricketts said. The governor encouraged people to watch videos of the event and to keep an open mind.
The governor also said, “We have to heal, we have to move on together,” adding that the only way to do that is with peace and calm.
Ricketts thanked the protestors who remained peaceful, the people of Lincoln and Omaha who came out to help clean up the damage, law enforcement, the Lincoln and Omaha Mayors, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska National Guard.
In wrapping up his remarks about the weekend that saw reportedly tens of millions of dollars in damages to Lincoln and Omaha, the governor encouraged people to exercise their first amendment rights in a peaceful manner.
“Please do it in a peaceful way then please go home tonight. Protest peacefully and go home before curfew,” Ricketts said.
Lincoln and Omaha had curfews this past weekend. In Lincoln, law enforcement allowed protesters to remain after curfew then, when protesters became agitated, used tear gas and rubber bullets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.