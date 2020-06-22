Hail stones June 20 2020 Mona Weatherly

Hailstones about the size of marbles/dimes fell in southern Custer County near Pressey WMA  Saturday, June 20, 2020 with an occasional stone of about an inch across.

 Mona Weatherly

Storms rolled through Central Nebraska on Saturday and Sunday bringing wind, hail and even a report of a tornado in the Sandhills. Here are some reports made to the National Weather Service Office in North Platte.

Saturday, June 20, 2020:

  • 1.75 inch hail, Purdum, window broke out with hail falling for about five minutes, 5:06 p.m.
  • 2.5 inch hail, 2 miles SE Purdum, 5:10 p.m., estimated tennis ball sized hail, soft and splattered upon impact, 5:10 p.m.
  • 1.25 inch hail, 10 miles WNW of Brewster, 5:28 p.m.
  • Tornado, 14 miles NNW of Dunning, photo sent of tornado, 5:29 p.m.
  • 1.75 inch hail, 14 miles E of Purdum, golf ball sized hail, 5:49 p.m.
  • 1.25 inch hail, 5 miles WNW of Arnold, corn was partially stripped, 6:02 p.m.
  • 1 inch hail, 11 miles W of Taylor, 6:30 p.m.
  • 1.75 inch hail, 7 miles W of Callaway, 6:45 p.m.
  • 64 mph wind gust, 8 miles WSW of Callaway, 6:40 p.m.
  • 1 inch hail, 5 miles N of Oconto, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 21, 2020

Reports of 1 to 1.25 inch hail at Johnson Lake around 6:45 p.m.

