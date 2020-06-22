Storms rolled through Central Nebraska on Saturday and Sunday bringing wind, hail and even a report of a tornado in the Sandhills. Here are some reports made to the National Weather Service Office in North Platte.
Saturday, June 20, 2020:
- 1.75 inch hail, Purdum, window broke out with hail falling for about five minutes, 5:06 p.m.
- 2.5 inch hail, 2 miles SE Purdum, 5:10 p.m., estimated tennis ball sized hail, soft and splattered upon impact, 5:10 p.m.
- 1.25 inch hail, 10 miles WNW of Brewster, 5:28 p.m.
- Tornado, 14 miles NNW of Dunning, photo sent of tornado, 5:29 p.m.
- 1.75 inch hail, 14 miles E of Purdum, golf ball sized hail, 5:49 p.m.
- 1.25 inch hail, 5 miles WNW of Arnold, corn was partially stripped, 6:02 p.m.
- 1 inch hail, 11 miles W of Taylor, 6:30 p.m.
- 1.75 inch hail, 7 miles W of Callaway, 6:45 p.m.
- 64 mph wind gust, 8 miles WSW of Callaway, 6:40 p.m.
- 1 inch hail, 5 miles N of Oconto, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 21, 2020
Reports of 1 to 1.25 inch hail at Johnson Lake around 6:45 p.m.
