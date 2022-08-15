Gas pump generic

Average gasoline prices in Nebraska have fallen 13.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.73/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,150 stations in Nebraska. Prices in Nebraska are 74.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 72.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Nebraska was priced at $3.19/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.79/g, a difference of $1.60/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.19/g while the highest was $4.79/g, a difference of $1.60/g.

