Gas pump generic

Average gasoline prices in Nebraska have fallen 6.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.89/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,150 stations in Nebraska. Prices in Nebraska are 43.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Nebraska was priced at $2.39/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.69/g, a difference of $1.30/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.39/g while the highest was $3.69/g, a difference of $1.30/g.

