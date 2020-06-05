Nine (9) new case were reported in Loup Basin Public Health Department’s (LBPHD) district since May 29, 2020 at 8 a.m.
Patient information is considered protected health information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and will not be provided to protect the patient's privacy.
There is a total of 94 COVID-19 cases within the district as of Friday, June 5, 2020 at 8 a.m. The cases are in the following counties:
- Howard – 41
- Custer – 39
- Valley – 5
- Greeley – 4
- Sherman – 4
- Garfield – 1
There have been 1,772 negative COVID-19 tests received from commercial and public health laboratories, an increase of 231 in the last week. No additional coronavirus related deaths were reported this week, the district’s remains at 8 (Custer – 4, Howard – 4).
LBPHD is reporting recovered data. Due to not having a CDC approved definition, LBPHD has defined those as recovered as individuals who have met the CDC criteria for discontinuation of isolation.
As of June 5, 2020, at 8 a.m., 56 individuals have met the criteria (Custer – 29, Howard – 19, Valley – 3, Sherman – 3, Greeley – 2).
LBPHD would like to remind residents that community spread is present in our area and you should assume COVID-19 is present in your community. Continue to practice social distancing, good hand hygiene, and wearing a mask in public settings where social distancing can be difficult.
Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.