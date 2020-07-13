Two (2) new cases were reported in Loup Basin Public Health Department’s (LBPHD) district over the past two weeks. Patient information is considered protected health information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and will not be provided to protect the patient's privacy.
The new cases bring the district’s total to 106 COVID-19 cases. The cases are in the following counties:
- Howard – 48
- Custer – 40
- Valley – 8
- Sherman – 5
- Greeley – 4
- Garfield – 1
There have been 2,758 negative COVID-19 tests received from commercial and public health laboratories, an increase of 320 in the last two weeks.
Currently, LBPHD’s district has a 3.81 percent positivity on tests being performed on those living in the nine-county district. This is the lowest percent of positive tests seen within the district since positive cases were first reported in early April.
Approximately 9 percent of the district’s population has been tested, which coincides closely with 10.4 percent of Nebraska’s overall population tested to date.
No additional coronavirus related deaths were reported this week, the district’s total remains at eight (Custer – 4, Howard – 4).
LBPHD is reporting recovered data. Due to not having a CDC approved definition, LBPHD has defined those as recovered as individuals who have met the CDC criteria for discontinuation of isolation. As of July 10, 96 individuals have met the criteria (Howard – 42, Custer – 36, Valley – 8, Sherman – 5, Greeley – 4, Garfield – 1).
Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.